Former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar quits politics

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Buzdar on Friday announced that he is quitting politics in the aftermath of the May 9 events, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, the PTI leader condemned May 9 events and asserted that he was and will always stand with the Pakistan Army.

Usman Buzdar called on all stakeholders to set aside their egos, exit their parties and reach a consensus. He also asked the authorities to release all those who were innocent from jail.

“I request all stakeholders to exit their parties and think for the better future of Pakistan,” said Buzdar said in a press conference.

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI leaders and lawmakers — including Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Malik Amin Aslam, Mahmood Moulvi, Aftab Siddiqui, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan among others — have left the former ruling party following the May 9 vandalism.