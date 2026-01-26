Former Spice Girl Mel C reflects on parenting amid Victoria Beckham family feud

Former Spice Girl Melanie “Mel” C Chisholm has spoken about her decision to raise her daughter away from the spotlight amid friend Victoria Beckham’s ongoing family tensions involving her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham.

In an interview with The Sunday Times published Saturday, Chisholm said she feels relieved that her 16-year-old daughter, Scarlett, has grown up largely out of public view and has no ambitions to enter the music industry.

“So relieved,” Chisholm said, explaining that she made a conscious decision early on to keep her child away from fame. “It’s so hard to be in the shadow of a parent who’s had success. With Scarlett, she’s not in the public eye. I made that decision when she was a baby.”

While Chisholm didn’t name Victoria, she referenced friends who went the opposite route.

“Obviously I have friends who handle it very differently, each to their own, no judgment at all,” she said. “But for me, probably because of my experiences with fame, I didn’t feel comfortable making that decision for her.”

The Beckham family has been under scrutiny following a strongly worded statement shared by Brooklyn Beckham last week in which he accused his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, of controlling media narratives and damaging relationships within the family.

Brooklyn also claimed they attempted to interfere in his marriage to actress Nicola Peltz and said he does not wish to reconcile at this time.