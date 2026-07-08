Former star wants Babar Azam as long-term Pakistan Test skipper

Former Pakistan captain and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has strongly advocated for the reappointment of Babar Azam as the captain of the nation’s red-ball outfit. The former cricketer advised the cricket board against temporary measures, insisting on offering the star batter a stable and long-term run in the role.

The endorsement came just after the PCB announced that the 31-year-old batting maestro will don the Test captaincy role once again, succeeding Shan Masood ahead of Pakistan’s upcoming high-profile tours of the West Indies and England.

“His Reputation Is at Stake” – Ramiz Raja Warns Babar

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Ramiz Raja stressed that Babar Azam has to do what to ensure a successful tenure as captain on his second stint with the red-ball team (which ran from 2020-2023 across 20 matches).

Calling on the selectors to offer some stability to the set-up, Raja explained that Babar Azam’s best asset as captain was his batting. “Babar Azam should be given a long-term run as captain. He needs to score big runs consistently because he is the best batsman in this team. His reputation is also at stake.”

According to the former chairman, the ability of the 31-year-old to be successful in the position relied entirely on his ability to score runs for Pakistan – a role he is more than capable of undertaking.

Navigating a Demanding Away Calendar

The path for Babar to regain his form in the whites of the game starts on an arduous note. The team departs to the West Indies on July 13, commencing the tour with a four-day warm-up match against West Indies A on July 18, prior to participating in two Test matches at Trinidad and Tobago.

Following the Caribbean assignment, Pakistan moves to England for a strenuous three-match Test series starting in mid-August. The new captain however has the comfort of knowing that some members of his red-ball setup possess ample English county cricket experience which Babar feels should help ease their transition.

With the debate around who should lead the team still divided between former players and the public, all eyes will be on Babar to see if a long-term plan is indeed capable of turning around Pakistan’s Test fortunes.