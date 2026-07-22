An extraordinary claim by a former psychologist who was affiliated with the Argentina national team (La Albiceleste), has caused quite a stir among global football fanatics.

During an interview recently, the sports psychologist dropped the bomb allegations of some outside entities, subtly attempting to influence the result of a high-profile World Cup clash between Argentina and Spain.

“I witnessed some unusual things during that time,” he confessed. “There were subliminal pressures and messages that it would perhaps be for the better if Spain won.”

Why Football pundits have taken a stance of skepticism

With both Argentina and Spain being very professional football nations and extremely competitive when it comes to major international fixtures, sports analysts and journalists, to some extent, have raised doubts over such wild and unsubstantiated statements.

With players striving for the ultimate glory of their career in the form of a World Cup win, it would be almost impossible, if not preposterous, for any footballer or member of the staff to throw away a World Cup tie at will.

Fact-Checking the claim- Here is what we know

The statement of the former Argentine psychologist made headlines and was circulated on social media platforms and news outlets worldwide but there are quite a few factors that undermine the truthfulness of the statements.

There has been absolutely no evidence (documentary evidence or verbal evidence from players or other staff members) put forth to support these claims.

Neither the Argentine Football Association (AFA) nor the international footballing body, FIFA has made any official comment on the psychologist’s statement and has maintained a stoic silence till now.

International matches of such caliber at the highest level have always been accompanied by rumors and conspiracy theories but such allegations without solid evidence must not be taken seriously.

What are the claims that were made against Argentina and Spain? According to an individual, who was a psychologist of the Argentine team at the time of a major World Cup clash between Argentina and Spain, “I saw some unusual things during that time. There were subliminal pressures and messages that it would perhaps be for the better if Spain won.”

Did the FIFA or AFA react to this statement?

Neither the global governing body, FIFA, nor the Argentine Football Association has issued any formal comments on the allegations put forward by the former sports psychologist.