Former Titanic submersible passenger recalls signing ‘death waiver’

A former passenger on the Titan submersible, that lost contact with the surface during its Titanic wreckage expedition, said he was made to sign a waiver mentioning death thrice on the first page.

Mike Reiss, a writer and producer in New York talked about the eerie contract in an interview with BBC. He said it is an indication of a tragedy that may happen.

“You sign a massive waiver that lists one way after another that you could die on the trip,” Mike Reiss said. “They mention death three times on page one, so it’s never far from your mind.

He added, “As I was getting onto the sub, that was my thought: ‘Well, this could be the end.’ So nobody who’s in this situation was caught off guard. You all know what you are getting into.”

Mark Reiss added that he travelled thrice on the submersible and they lost contact every time.

“This is not to say this is a shoddy ship or anything: It’s just, this is all new technology, and they’re learning it as they go along. You have to just remember the early days of the space program,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that five persons, including Pakistani tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, are on the missing 21-foot (6.5-meter) Titan submersible.

All communication was lost during a descent Sunday to the Titanic, which sits more than two miles (nearly four kilometres) below the surface of the North Atlantic.

Rescue teams are racing against time Tuesday to save the passengers with estimated 40 hours of oxygen left.