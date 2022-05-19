Viral: Former U.S President George W. Bush’s ironic slip of tongue

Texas: The video of an ironic slip of the tongue of former U.S president George W. Bush has gone viral over the internet.

According to an international news agency, Bush was doing a speech against Russian President Putin when he said ‘Iraq’ instead of ‘Ukraine’.

Former U.S. President George W. Bush: “The decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean, of the Ukraine”

This slip of the tongue by the former U.S president has a deep sense of irony because it was George Bush who had launched an invasion of Iraq in 2003, claiming the Saddam Hussain led Iraqi government is building nuclear weapons.

An Iraqi journalist commented on the video saying,’ the unfair invasion of Iraq by the George W. Bush is coming back to haunt him.’

The video, shared over Twitter, has gathered over 1.7 million views in just 12 hours. It has also gotten over 20,000 likes.

