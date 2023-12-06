Former UC chairman, three associates shot dead in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The former UC Chairman along with his three associates shot dead in Islamabad’s Shehzad Town area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The police officials in a statement claimed that the accused – over personal enmity – opened fire in the vicinity of Shehzad Town police station and killed four individuals including the former UC chairman, Syed Abrar Shah.

The police spokesperson stated that the victims, named Rafaqat, Syed Ali Sher, Sahib Gul, and Syed Abrar Shah, were traveling in a vehicle during which the accused opened fire at them, killing them on the spot and fled the scene.

However, the police officials barricaded the area and formed teams for the arrest of the accused individual(s) involved in the firing incident.

District Police Officer (DPO) along with other police officials reached the spot to collect the evidence.