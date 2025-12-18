Former Waterloo Road star William Rush no more

Debbie Rush, star of Coronation Street, has lost her son William Rush, just one week before Christmas.

The 59-year-old Ms. Rush, who starred as Anna Windass in the ITV serial opera from 2008 to 2018, said that her “beautiful baby boy,” William, 31, was no more.

Following his passing, the news has left the mother-of-three and her family “completely broken,” and they are going through “unimaginable grief.”

The Star wrote on Instagram in an emotional note, writing, “Our beautiful baby boy, William, passed away on 17th December. As a family, our hearts are completely broken, and there are no words that can truly capture the depth of our loss.”

“Even in our darkest moment, William gave the most precious gift of all. Through being an organ donor, he has given hope and life to other families, thinking of others right to the very end. His kindness and love will forever be part of his legacy.” Debbie Rush continued.

Urging the fans to respect privacy in the difficult time, the mother said, adding, “We kindly ask that our privacy be respected as we navigate this unimaginable grief. William will always be loved, always missed, and forever in our hearts.”

However, between 2009 and 2013, William Rush achieved on-screen prominence as schoolboy Josh Stevenson in BBC One’s Waterloo Road. In addition, he starred in Vera, Casualty, and Grange Hill from 2005 to 2007 as Ali Duncan.

In fact, the 30-year-old made an appearance in a Corrie episode, carrying on his mother’s legacy, back in 2014.

It is pertinent to remember that at the age of 21, William later had an appearance on X Factor in 2016. He advanced to the third of four elimination rounds when performing a rendition of Zara Larrson’s Lush Life.

Notably, Ms. Rush joined the venerable soap opera portraying Anna Windass. Meanwhile, when Anna fatally murdered the villain Pat Pheelan (played by Connor McIntyre) in 2018, it was her most unforgettable storyline.