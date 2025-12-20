Former yoga instructor Alanna Zabel unveils Nick Reiner's childhood days

Nick Reiner’s former yoga instructor, Alanna Zabel stated, “Nick Reiner’s issues as a child were beyond any of us”.

Nick Reiner’s former yoga instructor told People that the filmmaker and his producer wife were very passionate, doing their best for their children, and their deaths on December 14 came “shock”.

She reflected and said Nick was notorious for making sessions attended with his mother, usually making it difficult to attend. She taught Reiner’s family till 2010 “We never could get through one single yoga session without Nicky barging in and having an intense issue or meltdown, and it would really break up the flow of a yoga class”.

Earlier, Rob and Michele were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday. Nick was soon arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with his parents’ deaths. Their other children, Jake and Romy, spoke out about the “horrific and devastating loss” in a statement shared on Wednesday, December 17: “Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day”.

After years of group lessons, Rob and Michele asked Zabel to “teach Nicky privately, which I started to do, to help him to calm down and channel his energy”, she recalled. Nick showed progress in those one-on-one yoga lessons, inspiring Zabel to write the first of many children’s books: A Chair in the Air, featuring an overly energetic young character named Nicky who, as the author says, “learns how to regulate his emotions a little bit more and just to be more accountable for his behaviours”.

Zabel, diving into the details, she also remembered Nick’s childhood issues “a perfect storm… one of those things where, as hard as they tried to manage it, get help, address it, it’s just beyond any of us to be able to diffuse”.

Michele was a “very, very passionate” mother, she added, “She lived for those kids… She was just very gracious and lovely”.

On December 17, Wednesday, Nick appeared in court when his lawyer, Alan Jackson, declined to enter a plea for his client. His next trial in court will be held on January 7.