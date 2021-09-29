World’s largest Formula One car using Lego pieces made

A Guinness World Record was set for constructing the largest Formula One car using Lego pieces.

The official Formula One website said that model, which is green in colour, was created by using 500,000 pieces. It was made for celebrating the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, which will be held from December 3 to December 5.

It was made by professional LEGO makers at Jeddah’s Red Sea Mall.

It was completed on Saudi Arabia’s National Day on September 23 when Saudi Arabian Motor Federation HRH Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal laid the final piece.

WATCH: 12-year-old boy creates ventilator out of lego pieces

“I am ecstatic to announce the completion of the world’s largest-ever LEGO brick build of a Formula 1 car – fully approved and certified by Guinness World Records!” he said as quoted by Formula One.

He added: “This exciting project was all about giving back to our community and reflecting the true meaning & values of progress, innovation & social responsibility that symbolise modern Saudi Arabia.”

Viral Video: Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ trailer with Lego bricks

The previous record was set by Ferrari back in 2019 using 395,000 pieces.

Read More: Man sets Guinness record of fastest Lego creation

Earlier, LEGO put together a working model of the world’s fastest car with more than a million bricks and 2,300 toy motors of the Bugatti Chiron – and the best part is it really drives.