Is Fortnite Chapter 3 map already leaked?

Epic Games are about the release Fortnite Chapter 3 and fans believe that its map has been leaked already.

Epic Games has not confirmed the instalment’s title but the fans are awaiting a new island following the closure of Chapter 2 on December 4.

A new tweet by the Epic Games has given more clues to the players about the upcoming edition and it seems impressive.

“Remember that First Drop feeling? An undiscovered world with new secrets to unfold,” the tweet read.

It includes an image of the map Chapter 2. However, its caption indicates the first sign of what is coming on the other side of that battle with the Cube Queen which can be an entirely new world, similar to the one when Fortnite moved into Chapter 2 back in 2019.

RUMOR: This *MIGHT* be our first glimpse at the Chapter 3 map! According to u/Edmire2k on Reddit, Epic have been working on the Chapter 3 map for a while now. They have made a concept based on what they have heard & seen. pic.twitter.com/8tfMo8zKVX — Fortnite News (@SentinelCentral) October 25, 2021

Previously, Athena was given a sent off by the creators in favour of Apollo by adding features like fishing, vehicles, and NPCs.

The reported name of Chapter 3’s map is Artemis.

