Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 teaser confirms Halo collaboration

Epic Games has confirmed its upcoming collaboration with Halo in a teaser for the highly anticipated Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4.

In an exclusive teaser shared on X, the developer shared two Halo Spartans investigating some clues.

“Yeah, we called the experts in for this one,” Epic Games wrote in the caption of the post.

Titled ‘Shock ’N Awesome,’ Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 follows the Super Showdown live event, which will conclude Season 3.

Set to launch on August 7, the upcoming season will feature Halo Spartans, likely through the Battle Pass.

UNSC spartans FOR THE VICTORY!! (and in the new Battle Pass). Get them August 7! — Fortnite (@Fortnite) August 2, 2025

Epic Games teased a female Spartan IV skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 teaser before confirming its upcoming collaboration with Halo.

Fans are expecting the introduction of new weapons as the characters in the teaser are holding two weapons.

Additionally, gamers noticed bug holes emitting gas and crawling creatures, suggesting that the upcoming story might revolve around an insect/alien invasion.

As per earlier leaks, fans anticipate that the highly anticipated season might include in-game items, cosmetics, and themes all centred around creepy-crawlies.

Earlier rumours have suggested a bee-themed Starter Pack in the upcoming season, including new Pickaxes, Back Bling, and Outfits.

These items are designed to fit the overall insect-based theme that the leaks suggest is coming to the game.