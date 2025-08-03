web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Monday, August 4, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 teaser confirms Halo collaboration

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Epic Games has confirmed its upcoming collaboration with Halo in a teaser for the highly anticipated Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4.

In an exclusive teaser shared on X, the developer shared two Halo Spartans investigating some clues.

“Yeah, we called the experts in for this one,” Epic Games wrote in the caption of the post.

Titled ‘Shock ’N Awesome,’ Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 follows the Super Showdown live event, which will conclude Season 3.

Set to launch on August 7, the upcoming season will feature Halo Spartans, likely through the Battle Pass.

Epic Games teased a female Spartan IV skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 teaser before confirming its upcoming collaboration with Halo.

Fans are expecting the introduction of new weapons as the characters in the teaser are holding two weapons.

Additionally, gamers noticed bug holes emitting gas and crawling creatures, suggesting that the upcoming story might revolve around an insect/alien invasion.

As per earlier leaks, fans anticipate that the highly anticipated season might include in-game items, cosmetics, and themes all centred around creepy-crawlies.

Earlier rumours have suggested a bee-themed Starter Pack in the upcoming season, including new Pickaxes, Back Bling, and Outfits.

These items are designed to fit the overall insect-based theme that the leaks suggest is coming to the game.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.