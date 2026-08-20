The latest Fortnite season—Chapter 7 Season 4—is here, celebrating gaming history. Featuring iconic characters like Sonic the Hedgehog, Epic Games has added a new exciting feature: the ability to “hack” your pre-game lobby with secret admin panel codes.

Entering these special cheat codes in the game’s new admin section allows players to instantly access a wealth of free rewards.

Whether aiming for a significant XP boost to advance your Battle Pass or seeking exclusive cosmetic sprites to impress your squad, these lobby hacks have everything you need.

All active Fortnite lobby hack codes

So far, the community has found 19 active admin panel codes for this season. Epic Games is likely to release more as the season goes on, but here is what you can claim at this moment:

PLAY4ALL – Cheat Master Jonesy Sprite (NEW)

FINDITCHAT – 2 cheat code locators (NEW)

OVERRIDEXP – 40,000 XP (NEW)

8BITBLAST – Cheat Master 8-bit sprite

O2OVERRIDE – Llama supply and 5 portable extractors

PERFECTORDER – 4 spicy tacos gizmos

SURVIVETHENIGHT – 2 cheat code locator gizmos

LETSBLOCKANDROLL – Turn your character into a Tetris block

TAKEYOURHEART – 2 extraction accelerators gizmos

DONTBLOCKME – Turn your character into a Tetris block

BORN2PLAY – Cheat master adventure sprite

IWANNAFLYHIGH – Cheat master Tails sprite

GOTTAGOFAST – Cheat master Sonic sprite

MAGILUME – 2,000 sprite dust

BEMOREALIEN – Override ready loading screen

CHISPAMBO – 2,000 sprite dust

ABGESTAUBT – 2,000 sprite dust

REACHYOURIMPOSSIBLE – Block Party loading screen

PERLIMPINPIN – 2,000 sprite dust

How to redeem your free rewards

Redeeming these cheat codes is very straightforward, and luckily you don’t need to log in to any complicated external sites. Everything is managed right from your main menu. Before entering a match, stay on the main Fortnite lobby screen.

Look towards the top right corner for a new tab labeled …/ admin panel. Click it, enter any of the provided codes, and press submit.

Your bonus XP will be added to your account automatically, and any new cosmetic items will appear in your locker. Enjoy customizing your experience on the island!