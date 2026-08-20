Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 lobby hacks reveal free XP and Sonic sprites
- By Web Desk -
- Aug 20, 2026
The latest Fortnite season—Chapter 7 Season 4—is here, celebrating gaming history. Featuring iconic characters like Sonic the Hedgehog, Epic Games has added a new exciting feature: the ability to “hack” your pre-game lobby with secret admin panel codes.
Entering these special cheat codes in the game’s new admin section allows players to instantly access a wealth of free rewards.
Whether aiming for a significant XP boost to advance your Battle Pass or seeking exclusive cosmetic sprites to impress your squad, these lobby hacks have everything you need.
All active Fortnite lobby hack codes
So far, the community has found 19 active admin panel codes for this season. Epic Games is likely to release more as the season goes on, but here is what you can claim at this moment:
- PLAY4ALL – Cheat Master Jonesy Sprite (NEW)
- FINDITCHAT – 2 cheat code locators (NEW)
- OVERRIDEXP – 40,000 XP (NEW)
- 8BITBLAST – Cheat Master 8-bit sprite
- O2OVERRIDE – Llama supply and 5 portable extractors
- PERFECTORDER – 4 spicy tacos gizmos
- SURVIVETHENIGHT – 2 cheat code locator gizmos
- LETSBLOCKANDROLL – Turn your character into a Tetris block
- TAKEYOURHEART – 2 extraction accelerators gizmos
- DONTBLOCKME – Turn your character into a Tetris block
- BORN2PLAY – Cheat master adventure sprite
- IWANNAFLYHIGH – Cheat master Tails sprite
- GOTTAGOFAST – Cheat master Sonic sprite
- MAGILUME – 2,000 sprite dust
- BEMOREALIEN – Override ready loading screen
- CHISPAMBO – 2,000 sprite dust
- ABGESTAUBT – 2,000 sprite dust
- REACHYOURIMPOSSIBLE – Block Party loading screen
- PERLIMPINPIN – 2,000 sprite dust
How to redeem your free rewards
Redeeming these cheat codes is very straightforward, and luckily you don’t need to log in to any complicated external sites. Everything is managed right from your main menu. Before entering a match, stay on the main Fortnite lobby screen.
Look towards the top right corner for a new tab labeled …/ admin panel. Click it, enter any of the provided codes, and press submit.
Your bonus XP will be added to your account automatically, and any new cosmetic items will appear in your locker. Enjoy customizing your experience on the island!