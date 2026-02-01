Fortnite just dropped Eternal Arcana Skins — Here’s how to get them

Fortnite fans have a new reason to dive into Chapter 7 Season 1: Pacific Break. The Eternal Arcana skins — Akultura, Magius, and Demise — made their debut with update v39.30. These original characters bring a dark, magical vibe to the game, drawing visual inspiration from Chapter 4 Season 1’s Ageless and Rift Warden Stellan.

For now, these newcomers don’t have a big role in the Fortnite storyline. But they aren’t just for show. Thanks to their LEGO-style designs, they’re perfect for the LEGO Odyssey mode, making them a strong choice for a Trio Squad.

Getting your hands on the Eternal Arcana skins is straightforward. Head to the in-game Item Shop and look under the “Fortnite Drops” tab. Here, you’ll find the Eternal Arcana Bundle, part of the larger Eternal Arcana Set.

The Fortnite bundle includes all the key cosmetic items:

Akultura (Outfit with selectable and LEGO styles) + The Devil back bling — 1,200 V-Bucks

Dark Arcana wrap with elimination and damage reactions — 500 V-Bucks

Fated Arcana wrap with time-reactive effects — 500 V-Bucks

Starlit Scythe pickaxe — 800 V-Bucks

Doomed Arcana wrap, animated and reactive — 500 V-Bucks

If you want everything in one go, the full Eternal Arcana Bundle is available at a discounted 2,600 V-Bucks. Otherwise, you can purchase each cosmetic item individually in Fortnite.

As for how long you have to grab them , the Eternal Arcana skins will stay in the Item Shop until February 7, 2026, 7 p.m Eastern Time. They aren’t exclusive, though, so don’t worry if you miss out. Epic Games is likely to rotate them back in the future, and you can always check the Fortnite shop daily to see what’s new.

The Eternal Arcana skins are a stylish addition for collectors and players looking to mix up their Fortnite wardrobe. Whether you’re in it for the LEGO Odyssey fun or just the dark, magical aesthetic, Akultura, Magius, and Demise are worth a look before they leave the shop.