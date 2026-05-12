Fortnite Leak Teases Epic Invincible Skins: Conquest, Cecil, and Tech Jacket on the Way!

Get ready, Fortnite fans! A recent leak has revealed that three new Invincible characters are coming to the Metaverse: Conquest, Cecil, and Tech Jacket.

This is the third wave of Invincible skins, following the success of previous collaborations. The leak, shared by @blortzen and @HYPEX, suggests these characters will join the game soon, possibly in Chapter 7.

New Skins on the Horizon:

Conquest: The Viltrumite warrior, known for his strength and age, is expected to be a powerful addition to the game.

Cecil: A character who’s a bit unhinged but prioritizes defending Earth.

Tech Jacket: A strong character in the franchise, despite being underutilized in the last major fight.

These skins are likely to be priced around 1,500 V-Bucks, similar to previous Invincible collaborations. With Season 4 wrapping up, fans are eagerly awaiting the new content.

It is worth mentioning that Fortnite is still going strong! The latest buzz is around the Invincible crossover, which brought some epic skins and cosmetics to the game. Here are some highlights:

Invincible Skins: You can grab Omni-Man, Invincible, and Atom Eve for 1,500 V-Bucks each. There’s also a Guardians of the Globe bundle for 2,800 V-Bucks that includes these skins and more.

New Skins: The second wave of Invincible skins includes Allen the Alien, Dupli-Kate, and a new style for Invincible.

You can get Allen the Alien for 1,500 V-Bucks, and Dupli-Kate is free with Spring Raid quests. The Invincible crossover is a big hit, and fans are already speculating about the next collaboration.