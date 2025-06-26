US agency announces $126 million refunds to Fortnite players

The US Federal Trade Commission is sending over $126 million in refunds to Fortnite players who were “charged for unwanted purchases while playing the game.”

In a statement, the agency said that it is set to send 969,173 checks and PayPal payments on June 25 and 26 to consumers who already filed a valid claim by February 14.

The Fortnite refund comes after the FTC reached a settlement with Epic Games, the developer of the game, in 2023.

According to the FTC, Epic Games “agreed to pay $245 million to settle” the agency’s “allegations that Epic used deceptive practices to trick players into making unwanted purchases.”

At the time of the settlement, Epic Games said, “We accepted this agreement because we want Epic to be at the forefront of consumer protection and provide the best experience for our players.”

Apart from the Fortnite refund, the US agency has also announced reopening the process for Fortnite gamers and their parents or guardians to submit a claim for compensation.

The FTC has announced that eligible players have until July 9 to submit a claim for a Fortnite refund.

Players will have to visit the FTC website, search Fortnite Refunds and apply for a claim.

It is worth mentioning here that the FTC issued the first round of refunds, which included 629,344 payments totalling more than $72 million, in December 2024 and plans to send 969,173 checks and PayPal payments worth $126 million in the latest round.

The latest issuance of checks and PayPal will take the total amount of Fortnite refund to nearly $200 million.