Fortnite Season 4 confirms Sonic and Major gaming collabs

Fortnite has revealed that Sonic the Hedgehog is coming. For Chapter 7 Season 4: Override. For months gamers have been leaking and fueling the speculation. But on August 10, 2026 SEGA and Epic Games finally teased it on there social medias.

A 10 second clip has confirmed that the SEGA icon will be leading the latest video game themed additions to the upcoming season which will release on August 20, 2026.

What Was In The Teaser?

There are a lot of hints in the teaser.

Green Hill Zone POI

During the teaser you see Fortnite Peely on new Green Hill Zone structures with classic Sonic the Hedgehog features that include vertical loops, red/brown checker pattern ground, sloped ground, and a clear distinction.

Collectable Gold Rings

There will be traditional golden rings in the map on newly made speed paths. They are in likely position for XP or new ways to move.

Spin Dash

Peely shows off moving with an extremely high velocity to up an angled curve of the ground. This means we are very likely to get a Sonic Spin Dash mythic item for new ways of island movement.

Skins and Character Additions

Of course, while Sonic is confirmed, many are hoping that there will also be some cosmetic differences and other additions.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Of course, as with any Gaming Legends collaboration, there is bound to be a Sonic the Hedgehog cosmetic. Due to his unique character proportion, experts say that either Sonic will be a full outfit or will be a Sidekick skin.

Dr. Eggman (Robotnik)

There is also a rumored addition of the main villain in the Sonic series, Dr. Eggman may be on the island possibly as a full size cosmetic outfit.

Chapter 7 Season 4: A Gaming Legends Event

This Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration will be the headliner for the brand new season Fortnite: Override which will feature several other video game collaborations as well. Persona 5, Kingdom Hearts, and Mega Man are likely included in this new chapter.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4: Override will release on Thursday, August 20, 2026. More teasers will be released along with the season going live.