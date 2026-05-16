Fortnite Unleashes Epic Star Wars Maps

Get ready to join the Rebel Alliance and take on the might of the Galactic Empire in Fortnite’s latest Star Wars-themed maps.

The game has dropped a range of exciting experiences, letting players immerse themselves in the Star Wars universe like never before.

Explore the Galaxy with Friends

Fortnite’s Creative library is overflowing with Star Wars maps, games, and experiences, all crafted using Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN). Team up with friends and dive into custom islands featuring official Star Wars characters, weapons, and vehicles.

Whether you’re a Jedi Master or a Sith Lord, there’s something for everyone in these epic maps.

Top Star Wars Maps to Try Now

Escape Vader: Survive Darth Vader’s intense pursuit in this horror-inspired game mode (code: 7285-4185-5428)

Galactic Siege: Join forces with 9 friends and battle it out in this action-packed PvP combat experience (code: 5003-9856-3648)

Droid Tycoon: Build and manage your own droid empire in this creative tycoon island.

Star Wars: Empire vs Rebels: Choose your side and clash with other players in this team-based game mode.

Tatooine Scavenger Hunt: Explore the desert planet and find hidden treasures.

Unlock Exclusive Rewards and More

Complete Star Wars-themed missions and challenges to earn exclusive skins, emotes, and back bling.

Keep an eye on Fortnite’s social media channels for limited-time modes, events, and surprises that’ll take your Star Wars experience to the next level.