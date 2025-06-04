All the updates Fortnite announced for Nintendo Switch 2 version

Epic Games has announced its plans for an improved version of Fortnite for the Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console.

The game, released on the original Switch in June 2018, was perfectly functional; however, it had reduced frame rate and blurrier visuals when playing online multiplayer.

Epic Games has now announced a list of improvements, set to come to Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5.

The game will run at full 60 frames per second at a higher resolution, greater view distances and a replay system.

Epic Games will also introduce Mouse controls support for Joy-Con 2 on June 7.

Read up on everything coming to Fortnite on day one with Nintendo Switch 2!https://t.co/ycu3OXr0n7 — Fortnite (@Fortnite) June 4, 2025

“You’ll be able to aim using one or both of the Joy-Con 2 controllers as a mouse, plus navigate the UI! With mouse controls, the right analog stick will be disabled, and you’ll rotate your character by using the selected Joy-Con 2 controller(s) as a mouse. There’ll be a cursor visible while navigating the UI,” as per Epic Games.

Fortnite improvements for Nintendo Switch 2: