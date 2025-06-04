All the updates Fortnite announced for Nintendo Switch 2 version

Epic Games has announced its plans for an improved version of Fortnite for the Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console.
The game, released on the original Switch in June 2018, was perfectly functional; however, it had reduced frame rate and blurrier visuals when playing online multiplayer.
Epic Games has now announced a list of improvements, set to come to Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5.
The game will run at full 60 frames per second at a higher resolution, greater view distances and a replay system.
Epic Games will also introduce Mouse controls support for Joy-Con 2 on June 7.
Read up on everything coming to Fortnite on day one with Nintendo Switch 2!https://t.co/ycu3OXr0n7
— Fortnite (@Fortnite) June 4, 2025
“You’ll be able to aim using one or both of the Joy-Con 2 controllers as a mouse, plus navigate the UI! With mouse controls, the right analog stick will be disabled, and you’ll rotate your character by using the selected Joy-Con 2 controller(s) as a mouse. There’ll be a cursor visible while navigating the UI,” as per Epic Games.
Read more: SAG-AFTRA sues Fortnite over AI Darth Vader
Fortnite improvements for Nintendo Switch 2:
- 60 FPS
- Higher resolution (2176×1224 docked, 1600×900 undocked)
- Greater view distances (See more things in the distance)
- Higher-quality textures, higher-quality shadows, and higher-quality water rendering (nice water)
- Clothing physics enabled
- The Replay system is here — relive your best Battle Royale matches from another perspective!
- Capture video clips using the Capture button
- GameChat supported — stream your Fortnite gameplay with up to three other friends
- For the hardcore tech folks: full “desktop” renderer, high-detail geometry, distance field ambient occlusion in docked mode, shadow casting point lights, high-quality effects
- Mouse controls supported with Joy-Con 2 (Starting June 7)