Fortnite's Got a New Update: Overwatch Collab and Community Day!

Get ready, Fortnite fans! The latest update, Chapter 7 Season 2 v40.40, is just around the corner, dropping on May 14, 2026. This major patch brings exciting new content, including a highly-anticipated Overwatch collaboration and Fortnite Community Day.

Overwatch Collaboration: Your Favorite Heroes Have Arrived!

Join forces with iconic Overwatch heroes like (link unavailable), Tracer, Mercy, and Genji, now available in Fortnite. Expect themed cosmetics, pickaxes, and back blings to match your new favorite heroes. Will they be sold in a bundle or separately? Stay tuned.

Fortnite Community Day: Get Ready for a Change of Pace!

Mark your calendars for May 30, 2026, as Fortnite Community Day is coming! This event will feature community-driven changes, rewards, and a Power Hour Event. Your voice matters – vote for what you want to see in the game.

Other Exciting Updates:

Rivalry Act 3: The next phase of the Showdown Rivalries event is here, with new milestones and rewards.

New Weekly Quests: Complete quests to unlock exclusive rewards and progress through the Battle Pass.

LEGO Fortnite Star Wars Collab: Explore a new LEGO Star Wars experience, featuring Mandalorian and Grogu.

The Boys Collab: Billy Butcher, Homelander, and other characters from The Boys are coming to Fortnite.

Stay tuned for more updates, and get ready to dive into the action!