34.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Advertisement -

Forward block emerges in GB PTI before next CM election

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

GILGIT: Fissures have emerged in Gilgit-Baltistan PTI with a forward block in the party led by health minister Haji Gulbar Khan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The situation unfolds in the aftermath of disqualification of GB chief minister Khalid Khurshid by the regional court.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court had disqualified chief minister Khalid Khursheed Khan in a fake degree case.

Haji Gulbar Khan has claimed to have support of seven to eight estranged PTI members of the GB Legislative Assembly.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), which has majority in the legislature with 22 members, has nominated Raja Azam Khan as its candidate for the next chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan.

Amjad Hussain Advocate, PTI’s Raja Azam, PML-N’s Engineer Mohammad Anwar and JUI’s Rehmat Khaliq have submitted their nomination papers for the chief minister’s election.

“We condemn the May 09 incidents,” GB PTI’s estranged member Haji Gulbar Khan said.

Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly have total 33 members strength with PTI have 22 members in the house, PPP five members, PML-N three, JUI-F and MWM have one member each along with an independent member of the house.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.