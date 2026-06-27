Forza Horizon 6 Arashiyama run: Smash Bamboo for season points

The Bamboo Bash Collectibles Challenge is currently live in Forza Horizon 6. It’s part of Series 2 Autumn of the Horizon Decades Festival Playlist, running from June 25 to July 2, 2026. The task isn’t overly difficult, but requires the right location for a swift completion.

Challenge Objective: Smash 30 Bamboo

All you have to do is find and smash 30 pieces of bamboo. There are no limitations to class, car type or speed.

Best Location: Arashiyama Bamboo Forest

The absolute quickest location by far for this challenge is the Arashiyama Bamboo Forest.

It’s located along the eastern edge of the map, on the border of the Minamino and Ito regions.

To get there: Navigate to your map. You’ll want to look for the ‘Arashiyama Run’ Speed Zone, which you’ll find just off the main road that runs between the cities of Minamino and Ito. Either fast travel to this speed zone, or to the closest revealed road you’ve uncovered.

Now, all you have to do is go off-road and through the many bamboos scattered throughout this area. With a good vehicle, you can smash between 20-40 bamboos per run down. Note: You’ll only be able to see the Arashiyama Run icon after you’ve unlocked the orange wristband in the single-player campaign.

If the icon isn’t visible for you, just keep on driving and completing festivals.

Tips to Finish in Under 5 Minutes

Use any vehicle of your choosing, though an off-road-focused car will make traversing the dense forest easier. You’ll want to zig-zag or loop through the dense bamboo to get your count up as fast as possible. A pop-up at the bottom of your screen will notify you once you’ve completed the task.

Be aware that bamboo is reset every time you switch sessions (e.g., log in/out, restart game).

Backup Locations if You Are Not Near Arashiyama

If you happen to be starting your session nowhere near the Arashiyama area, here are a couple of other spots where you can find bamboo:

Western Ito region: The trails running through the mountains in western Ito have numerous smaller bamboo groves that require more precise driving.

Around Tokyo City/Ohtani: Scattered patches of bamboo can be found on the dirt roads located just outside the major cities, often near Barn Finds.

Southern Hokubu region: You can find smaller collections of bamboo near some of the Shinto shrines dotted around southern Hokubu. While these alternatives are workable, the Arashiyama Bamboo Forest will still yield the quickest results.