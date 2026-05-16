Forza Horizon 6 is bringing the thrill to Japan - Get Ready

Forza Horizon 6 is just around the corner, and the excitement is building. Set to launch on May 19, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S and PC, this open-world racing game promises an unforgettable experience in Japan.

With over 550 cars to collect, including the exclusive Ferrari J50 as a pre-order bonus, the adventure is about to get intense.

Game Features:

Largest Map: Explore Japan’s diverse landscapes, from mountains to cities

Reworked Progression: Wristbands return, offering a more meaningful experience

Exclusive Cars: Over 550 cars, including the Ferrari J50 and more

Multiplayer Modes: Enjoy The Eliminator, Hide & Seek, Time Attack Circuits, and Car Meet.

Editions and Add-Ons:

Standard Edition: Base game with 550+ cars.

Deluxe Edition: Includes Car Pass, Welcome Pack, and more.

Premium Edition: Early access, VIP Membership, and exclusive content.

What’s Next?

Get ready to explore Japan’s scenic roads and discover what Forza Horizon 6 has in store!

This was list made with the help of the data provided by @KillerSpectre21 on Reddit