Forza Horizon 6 is bringing the thrill to Japan - Get Ready
- By Zaeem Basir -
- May 16, 2026
Forza Horizon 6 is just around the corner, and the excitement is building. Set to launch on May 19, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S and PC, this open-world racing game promises an unforgettable experience in Japan.
With over 550 cars to collect, including the exclusive Ferrari J50 as a pre-order bonus, the adventure is about to get intense.
Game Features:
Largest Map: Explore Japan’s diverse landscapes, from mountains to cities
Reworked Progression: Wristbands return, offering a more meaningful experience
Exclusive Cars: Over 550 cars, including the Ferrari J50 and more
Multiplayer Modes: Enjoy The Eliminator, Hide & Seek, Time Attack Circuits, and Car Meet.
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Editions and Add-Ons:
Standard Edition: Base game with 550+ cars.
Deluxe Edition: Includes Car Pass, Welcome Pack, and more.
Premium Edition: Early access, VIP Membership, and exclusive content.
What’s Next?
Get ready to explore Japan’s scenic roads and discover what Forza Horizon 6 has in store!
This was list made with the help of the data provided by @KillerSpectre21 on Reddit
|Date
|Brand
|Model
|1967
|Renault
|8 Gordini
|1969
|Datsun
|2000 Roadster
|1972
|Mazda
|Cosmo 110S Series II
|1974
|Toyota
|Corolla SR5
|1987
|Nissan
|Be-1
|1988
|Lamborghini
|Countach LP5000 QV
|1989
|Toyota
|MR2 SC
|1989
|Volkswagen
|Rallye Golf
|1991
|Honda
|CR-X SiR
|1993
|Porsche
|911 Turbo S Leichtbau
|1993
|Schuppan
|962CR
|1996
|Toyota
|Starlet Glanza V
|1997
|Nissan
|Skyline GT-R V-Spec
|1998
|TVR
|Cerbera Speed 12
|1999
|Toyota
|Altezza RS200 Z Edition
|2003
|Ford
|F-150 SVT Lightning
|2004
|Maserati
|MC12
|2006
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer Evolution IX MR
|2006
|Dodge
|Ram SRT-10
|2008
|Mazda
|Furai
|2010
|Nissan
|370Z
|2016
|Abarth
|695 Biposto
|2016
|Toyota
|Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37
|2017
|Mercedes-AMG
|GT R
|2017
|Saleen
|S7 LM
|2018
|Lotus
|Exige Cup 430
|2019
|Aston Martin
|DBX
|2019
|Subaru
|STI S209
|2020
|Ferrari
|Roma
|2020
|Lamborghini
|Huracán EVO
|2021
|McLaren
|Sabre
|2021
|MINI
|John Cooper Works GP
|2021
|Pagani
|Huayra R
|2022
|Ferrari
|296 GTB
|2023
|Lotus
|Emira