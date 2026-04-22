ROHRI: Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, along with Sindh Minister for Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, laid the foundation stone of the Rohri Railway Station upgradation project during their visit to Rohri Junction.

During the visit, the Federal Minister addressed the ceremony and spoke to the media, stating that with continued institutional cooperation, the project will progress swiftly.

He expressed satisfaction over the development of Sukkur and highlighted the presence of universities and modern public hospitals in Sukkur and Rohri.

The Minister thanked Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif and the Chief Minister of Sindh for their support.

He shared that the Rohri Junction upgradation project is worth Rs. 1.33 billion and will be completed within six months. He also noted that Rohri Junction is over 150 years old and will now be transformed into a modern facility.

Hanif Abbasi further stated that railway hospitals are being managed under partnership models to ensure free medical treatment for employees.

He added that the Thar Coal project has reached Rs. 90 billion and will be inaugurated soon.

He also mentioned that the ML-1 project is being extended up to 480 kilometers and will be completed under the leadership of the Prime Minister, with the inclusion of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

On the occasion, Sindh Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah remarked that a long-pending demand of the people is finally being fulfilled. He acknowledged that Rohri Railway Station lacked basic facilities in the past, but now it is being upgraded into a modern junction.

He also shared that Sukkur Express has already been upgraded and announced plans to launch the “Ho Jamalo Train” in collaboration with Pakistan Railways and the District Council.

Upon arrival, they were received by Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Sukkur Division, Farman Ghani, along with officials of Pakistan Railways and representatives of Pakistan Muslim League (N).