Four army personnel martyred, five khwarij killed in KP IBO

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces killed five Khwarij in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan District while four army personnel embraced martyrdom, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

“On 6 November 2024, fire exchange took place between the Security Forces and Khwarij in general area Karama, South Waziristan District,” the military’s media wing said. It added that five Khwarij were killed due to effective engagement by security forces.

“However, during the intense fire exchange, four brave sons of soil, Naib Subedar Taib Shah (age: 38 years, resident of District Tank), Lance Naik Gulab Zaman (age: 30 years, resident of District Karak), Lance Naik Muzammil Mehmood (age: 30 years, resident of District Karak) and Lance Naik Habibullah (age: 28 years, resident of District Orakzai), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat,” the ISPR said.

It added that the sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Khwarji found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Earlier on October 30, the security forces killed eight Khawarij in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district while three army personnel including a major embraced martyrdom.

“On 30 October 2024, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Bakka Khel, Bannu District on reported presence of khwarij,” the military’s media wing said.

It added that during the intense exchange of fire, Major Atif Khalil (age: 31 years, resident of District Sudhanuti, AJ&K), a brave officer, who was leading his troops from front, fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat along with his two men.

The two soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice included Naik Azad Ullah (age: 36 years, resident of District Karak) and Lance Naik Ghazanfar Abbas (age: 35 years, resident of District Layyah).