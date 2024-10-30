Army major among three martyred, eight khwarij killed in Bannu IBO

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces killed eight Khawarij in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district while two Army personnel including a major embraced martyrdom, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

“On 30 October 2024, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Bakka Khel, Bannu District on reported presence of khwarij,” the military’s media wing said.

It added that during the intense exchange of fire, Major Atif Khalil (age: 31 years, resident of District Sudhanuti, AJ&K), a brave officer, who was leading his troops from front, fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat along with his two men.

The statement read that during conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij’s location, as a result of which eight khwarij were killed, while seven khwarij got injured.

The two soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice include Naik Azad Ullah (age: 36 years, resident of District Karak) and Lance Naik Ghazanfar Abbas (age: 35 years, resident of District Layyah).

“Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharjij found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement added.

Earlier, Pakistan security forces killed four Khawarij in two intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“On 9 October 24, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area Janikhel, Bannu District on reported presence of khwarij. During the conduct of the operation, after an intense exchange of fire, two khwarij were sent to hell,” the military’s media wing said.

The statement said that in another operation, conducted in general area Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District on 10 October 24, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location and in the ensuing fire exchange, two more khwarij were gunned down.