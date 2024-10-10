Four khwarij killed in KP IBOs

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces killed four Khawarij in two intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

“On 9 October 24, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area Janikhel, Bannu District on reported presence of khwarij. During the conduct of the operation, after an intense exchange of fire, two khwarij were sent to hell,” the military’s media wing said.

The statement said that in another operation, conducted in general area Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District on 10 October 24, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location and in the ensuing fire exchange, two more khwarij were gunned down.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as abductions and target killing of innocent civilians.

“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other kharji found in the area as security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the statement said.

Earlier, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Razmak area of North Waziristan and killed eight khwarij.

During the operation, a firefight ensued, resulting in the elimination of eight terrorists, Khawarij, associated with an outlawed group while one terrorist was injured. The security forces also recovered a huge cache of weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists, the ISPR said.

The statement further mentioned that the terrorists were involved in targeted killings of both security personnel and civilians.