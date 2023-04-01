Four army personnel martyred in terrorist attack on Pak-Iran border

RAWALPINDI: Four Pakistan Army personnel embraced martyred in a terrorist attack on Pakistan-Iran border, ARY News reported quoting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the terrorists started firing on the security personnel patrolling at Jal Gayi sector on Pakistan-Iran border.

The martyred soldiers include Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Muhammad Irfan and Sepoy Abdur Rasheed.

ISPR said that Pakistan has demanded effective and immediate action from the Iranian officials.

Earlier, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the general area of Mir Ali North Waziristan district ISPR said.

The security forces personnel fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Irshadullah (age 29 years, resident of District Karak), having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR said, “sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found there.”

