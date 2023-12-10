Four arrested for violating Marriage Act in Lahore

LAHORE: Four owners of the wedding halls were arrested for violating the Marriage Act in Lahore, ARY News reported, citing police.

SP Iqbal Town, Ahmed Zanbeer said four people were arrested for allowing late-night wedding programmes at their halls.

The arrested wedding hall owners have been booked under the Marriage Act violation.

Earlier in November, the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday issued strict directives to ensure compliance with the ‘one-dish’ rule and curfew on marriage ceremonies’ timing.

The regulations, which specify that only ‘one dish’ may be served at weddings and that ceremonies must conclude by 10 pm, are being reinforced urgently.

Mohsin Naqvi left no room for ambiguity, emphasszing the need for uncompromising adherence to these rules, even at farmhouses. Any transgressions will face immediate consequences, as the CM strongly discouraged leniency.

