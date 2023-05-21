Four children burnt to death in house fire

SANGHAR: Four children were burnt to death in a fire at their house in Achro Thar area of Sindh’s Sanghar district, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, the children who died in the ‘deadly house fire’ were siblings while their father sustained burn injuries.

Upon receiving the information, rescue team and police reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured person to hospital for medical treatment.

In the tragic accident, household goods and a number of goats were also burnt.

Earlier in January, six of a family including children were burnt to death in a fire at their house in Quetta.

The rescue sources confirmed the death of six people of a family including children in Quetta’s Satelite Town due to gas leakage.

The fire erupted as the family tried to on the heater to fight cold weather but due to gas leakage the home exploded.