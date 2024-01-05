20.9 C
Karachi
Friday, January 5, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Four children burnt to death in Lahore house fire

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: In a horrific incident, four children were burnt to death in a fire at their house in Lahore on Friday, ARY News reported, citing rescue sources. 

According to rescue sources, the fire broke out in a houseroom located in the Baba Azam area of Lahore. As a result, four minor children named Noor Fatima, Eman Fatima, Ismail and Ibrahim lost their lives.

Upon receiving the information, the rescue team and police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital.

The rescue sources said the fire erupted in a home from gas stove.

Earlier in January, last year, six of a family including children were burnt to death in a fire at their house in Quetta.

The rescue sources confirmed the death of six people of a family including children in Quetta’s Satelite Town due to gas leakage.

The fire erupted as the family tried to on the heater to fight cold weather but due to gas leakage the home exploded.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.