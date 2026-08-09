Four children die in various drowning incidents in Jacobabad

JACOBABAD: Four children drowned in three different incidents in Jacobabad district, police said on Sunday.

Officials said that two little girls drowned in a pond in Jongal village in the district. “Ayisha Pahore, aged five years and eight years’ Sawera were drowned in the village pond,” according to police.

Both deceased girls were said to be cousins.

Moreover, a boy Weran Chachar, 8 years, was drowned to death in Chachar Canal of Muslim Colony in Jacobabad, police said.

In third drowning incident four-year child Saifullah Jakhrani was drowned in Dheran canal, police said.

The bodies of four children were handed over to their relatives after formalities.

Meanwhile in Hyderabad divers launched search for three boys drowned in the Indus River near Hussainabad area on Sunday morning.

The Rescue 1122 divers resumed search operation of three boys between 13 to 14 years of age. “The teenagers were drowned in the Indus yesterday during river bath”, rescue workers said.

Their clothes and slippers were found from the riverbank.