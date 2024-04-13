Four children die as wall collapses wall in Sindh village

NEW SAEEDABAD: Four children die under the rubbles of a house wall in a village near New Saeedabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A dilapidated wall of a house in Ramzan Unar village in the vicinity of New Saeedabad in district Matiari, fall over children leaving four of them dead.

The police as well as local administration officials failed to reach to the spot even one hour after they were informed by the villagers.

Deceased children were identified as Hira 10 years, Zahoor 8 years, Abu Bakar 7 yrs and Ashraf, 6 yrs.

Local people retrieved bodies of children on self-help basis, one hour after the incident.

At least six dead and four others sustained injuries when the roof of a house collapsed in Barmal Tehsil of South Waziristan last month.

The incident occurred in the Ragzai area of Barmal Tehsil where a roof collapse claimed the lives of six including two children, a woman and three men.

The rescue sources said that four others of the family who got injured in the roof collapse were shifted to the nearby hospital.