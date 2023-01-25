Four children killed in Quetta gas blast

QUETTA: Four children were killed in a gas explosion in Quetta on Wednesday, ARY News reported, quoting police.

The house located in Quetta’s Kharotabad area exploded when a family member in the morning lit a match to ignite fire, in the gas-filled premises, police said.

The blast resulted in the death of four children and injuries to two women.

Rescue teams reached the scene and shifted the dead bodies and injured persons to the hospital.

Gas-related incidents regularly reported across Pakistan in the winter when people warm their houses with gas heaters and other means, resulting in death and burn injuries due to faulty gadgets or gas leakage.

