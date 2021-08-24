Four coalminers shot dead in Balochistan’s Marwar

QUETTA: Four coalminers on Tuesday were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Balochistan’s Marwar area, ARY News reported, citing rescue sources.

As per details, the firing incident took place in Marwar area, in which four coalmine workers lost their lives. The bodies are being moved to Quetta for autopsy by the rescue sources.

The cause behind the firing and the identity of the deceased remains unknown.

In a separate multiple fatalities incident in Balochistan in 2019, at least three labourers, hailing from Sindh, were gunned down by unidentified assailants in Dera Murad Jamali.

Police had said that the terrorists riding motorcycles targeted the labourers at Goth Nazir Ahmed in Dera Murad Jamali and managed to flee the scene.

The officials had said that all the three labourers belonged to Tando Adam and they arrived in Balochistan to earn livelihood.