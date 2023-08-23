Four dacoit gang operatives arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Intelligence Unit (SIU) – CIA carried out an operation and arrested four notorious dacoit gang operatives from the Surjani Town area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) – Sharjeel Kharal – the successful operation also led to the recovery of arms and two motorcycles from the arrested suspects.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Sajjan Khan, Kamran Ali, Ghulam Yaseen, and Himmat Ali Baledi.

DIG Sharjeel Kharal stated that these gang members are considered dangerous and habitual criminals, known for their involvement in various criminal activities across the city.

Cases have been registered against the accused at the SIU (Special Investigation Unit) police station in connection with the recovery of firearms.

DIG Kharal further disclosed that the arrested individuals have a history of criminal records, with cases filed against them in multiple cities, including Sukkur, Shikarpur, Larkana, and Karachi.

DIG also revealed that the arrested criminals have a booked in several cases related to murder, police encounters, and robbery.