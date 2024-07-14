Four dead, 10 injured as vehicle plunges into ravine in Chitral

CHITRAL: In a tragic incident, four died, while ten others, including four women, were injured after a vehicle plunged into a ravine in the Yarkhun Valley of Chitral, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials stated that the injured have been shifted to the nearby hospital.

Earlier, at least 13 people, mostly women and children, were killed and another four injured after a passenger jeep plunged into the icy Neelum River in the upper belt of Neelum Valley.

The accident occurred at around 11am when a jeep skidded off the highway and plunged into Neelum River. The deceased included four women and three children.

As soon as the incident was reported, the rescue officials immediately reached the site of the accident and started rescue operation.

The rescue teams shifted the bodies to a morgue for medico-legal procedures and the injured to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

In a similar incident that too happened at Neelum Valley, at least six people, including women and children, had been killed in a road accident in the Taobat area of Neelum Valley district.

A jeep carrying 23 people from Kail to Taobat plunged into the river when the driver lost control over the vehicle, said police.

As a result, all the passengers inside drowned in the river. The bodies were retrieved later by local rescuers, the official added.

Eyewitnesses said that the car was swept away by the river’s strong current, making it difficult for rescue teams to locate it.