Four dead as passenger van plunges into ditch near Haripur

HARIPUR: In a tragic incident, at least four died, while eight others sustained injuries as a passenger van plunged into a ditch near Chakai Haripur, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred near Haripur when an Islamabad-bound van carrying 17 members of a family from Meira Swabi plunged into a ditch.

The rescue sources that four injured were in critical condition and were shifted to a nearby hospital.

In a separate, one student was killed while over 40 others sustained injuries when a school bus fell into a ditch in Swat.

The incident occurred in Khawazkhel area of Swat district, said rescue sources, adding that the bus was carrying 50 students.

Soon after the incident, the locals reached the spot and started rescuing the students on their own.

After the accident, an emergency was declared at Tehsil Khawaza Khila Hospital.

In a separate incident, occurred in June this year, at least 7 people had been killed and six others injured when a van plunged into a deep ravine near Swat’s Malam Jabba.

According to police, the van carrying 12 staff members of a local hotel fell into a gorge while taking a sharp turn, killing seven people on the spot and critically injuring six others.