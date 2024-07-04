web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, July 4, 2024
- Advertisement -

Four dead as passenger van plunges into ditch near Haripur

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

HARIPUR: In a tragic incident, at least four died, while eight others sustained injuries as a passenger van plunged into a ditch near Chakai Haripur, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred near Haripur when an Islamabad-bound van carrying 17 members of a family from Meira Swabi plunged into a ditch.

The rescue sources that four injured were in critical condition and were shifted to a nearby hospital.

In a separate, one student was killed while over 40 others sustained injuries when a school bus fell into a ditch in Swat.

The incident occurred in Khawazkhel area of Swat district, said rescue sources, adding that the bus was carrying 50 students.

Read more: 7 killed as van plunges into gorge in Malam Jabba

Soon after the incident, the locals reached the spot and started rescuing the students on their own.

After the accident, an emergency was declared at Tehsil Khawaza Khila Hospital.

In a separate incident, occurred in June this year, at least 7 people had been killed and six others injured when a van plunged into a deep ravine near Swat’s Malam Jabba.

According to police, the van carrying 12 staff members of a local hotel fell into a gorge while taking a sharp turn, killing seven people on the spot and critically injuring six others.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.