Four dead as two-storey house collapses in Sukkur

SUKKUR: Four people were dead and several others were injured as a two-storey building collapsed in Sukkur due to heavy rainfall on Monday.

According to rescue sources, a two-storey house located in Sukkur’s Mian Dad Khoso village collapsed in heavy rains. As a result, four people were pronounced dead while others were trapped in the rubble.

The bodies and injured were rushed to the hospital, where reportedly the medical staff is finding it difficult in treating the injured due to a power outage.

The monsoon rains are affecting parts of the country and according to the MET office, the current wave is to prevail in Sindh until July 26.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has directed the authorities concerned to make necessary arrangements for the relocation of people in flood-risk areas.

According to NDMA, due to rapid discharge of water at river Kabul, there is risk of flooding in the low-lying areas near Nowshera.

The NDMA said as heavy rains are likely to continue throughout the country during next two days, there is risk of land sliding and flash flooding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.