26.9 C
Karachi
Monday, December 25, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Four dead, five injured after bike-car collision in Islamabad

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: At least four people reportedly died after a collision between a car and a motorcycle near Dhok Kala Khan on the Islamabad Expressway, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, four people have died and five others have been injured in a traffic accident near Dhok Kala Khan on the Islamabad Expressway.

As per rescue sources, the deceased individuals were members of the Christian community and were en route for Christmas preparations.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased individuals have been shifted to the hospital.

The Motorway police stated that due to smog and low visibility the number of accidents on expressway increased drastically, the police advised citizens to avoid traveling in late hours.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.