Four dead in car-passenger van collision in Jamshoro

JAMSHORO: At least four passengers died when a passenger van en route to Karachi from Jamshoro met with an accident with a car on the Indus Highway on Wednesday, ARY News reported, citing rescue sources.

According to details, as many as four individuals died – while more than 15 others including women and children were injured in a car-passenger van collision.

The injured and bodies were shifted to the hospital by rescue teams.

Last month, at least five passengers drowned in a tragic accident when a car, en route from Mailsi to Multan for a wedding, submerged into the canal.

According to the rescue officials, the overspeeding car went out of control and fell into the Dhamaki canal located near Mailsi city, meanwhile, all the five passengers – aged under 18 – traveling in the car were drowned.

Meanwhile, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Mailsi, Rana Nadeem Iqbal, stated that the rescue operation is underway to retrieve the bodies of the drowned people, however, the rescue operation may take more than six hours.