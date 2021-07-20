Four dead, 21 injured as passenger bus overturns in Okara

OKARA: At least four people were dead and 21 others were injured when a speeding bus turned turtle in Okara, ARY News reported Tuesday.

According to the rescue sources, a speeding bus overturned after one of its tyre was burst and fell on a motorcycle near Al-Jehad Check Post the National Highway, Okara, killing the motorcyclist and three passengers of the bus on the spot and injuring 21 persons.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to the hospital. Rescue sources said that some of the injured persons were in critical condition.

Earlier on Monday, a passenger bus, going to Sialkot from Rajanpur, had collided with a trailer, leaving 34 passengers dead and scores injured.

According to Emergency Rescue 1122, the accident occurred near Taunsa By-Pass in DG Khan where a passenger coach collided with a trailer, killing 34 persons on the spot and injuring more than 40 others.

It was learnt that the ill-fated bus that collided with a trailer in Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan was not ‘roadworthy.’