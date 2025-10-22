Four decades later, 'Back to the Future' remains timeless

The film “Back to the Future” continues to resonate with audiences, due to its timeless theme and relatable messages.

In a recent interview with Empire, Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd shared insights on why the film remains so impactful today.

Fox, who portrayed teenager Marty McFly, linked the movie’s enduring relevance to broader social issues, saying, “We live in a bully culture right now. We have bullies everywhere you don’t need me to point the finger at who, but there are all these bullies.” He added that the film’s antagonist, Biff Tannen, represents this archetype, as does the unstoppable nature of time itself.

“For me personally, Parkinson’s is a bully,” Fox continued, referencing his ongoing battle with the disease. “It’s all about how you stand up to them and the resolve that you take into the fight with them. It’s about your resilience and your courage.” The actor suggested that these universal struggles are what make the film’s message so meaningful decades later, adding, “People are responding to the movie because it strikes chords they wouldn’t otherwise recognize.”

Lloyd, also known for his character as Doc Brown, echoed this sentiment, expressing amazement at how the trilogy continues to influence new generations. “It continues to amaze me how deeply the Back to the Future films affected young people,” Lloyd said. “It still comes up all the time.”

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Back to the Future premiered on July 3, 1985, and quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The movie spawned two sequels Back to the Future Part II in 1989 and Part III in 1990 cementing its legacy as one of the most beloved film franchises in Hollywood history.