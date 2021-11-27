Four die of Dengue hemorrhagic fever in Punjab, 108 new cases

LAHORE: Dengue hemorrhagic fever has claimed four more lives while 108 new cases were reported in Punjab during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch confirmed that 108 new cases of dengue fever were reported in a day, whereas, four more deaths were recorded.

The health department stated that 137 persons have died of dengue fever in this season, whereas, the province witnessed overall 24,744 cases.

Out of total 108 cases, 82 were reported in provincial capital Lahore, taking the total count to 17,700 cases, health secretary said.

The daily count of dengue fever cases going down in Punjab owing to dropping temperatures in the region, experts said.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world.

These mosquitoes are also vectors of chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika viruses. Dengue is widespread throughout the tropics, with local variations in risk influenced by rainfall, temperature, relative humidity and unplanned rapid urbanization.

