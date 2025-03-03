web analytics
Four die, nine injured in KP rain-related incidents: PDMA

Web Desk
By Web Desk
PESHAWAR: Four people died and nine injured in various incidents in recent spell of rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PDMA said in a report on Monday.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported four deaths, and nine persons sustained injuries in current wet spell in the province.

At least 14 houses were also damaged in the rainfall, PDMA said. The rain-related incidents took place in Haripur, Buttgram, Bajaur, Kohistan, Dir, Hangu, Khyber and Torghar districts of KP, according to the report.

Heavy rainfall with gusty winds lashed Buner, Malakand, Nowshera, Mohamand, Lakki Marwat and adjoining areas, intensifying frosty weather.

Snowfall continuing in Swat, Mansehra and various areas of Chitral district including the region adjacent to Lowari tunnel.

Police said that Karakoram Highway has been blocked after landsliding at two points in upper Kohistan.

A westerly wave has entered in northern parts of Baluchistan bringing rainfall and intensifying cold weather in Chaman and adjoining areas.

Qilla Abdullah, Gulistan, Jungle Pir Ali and Toba Achakzai has also received rainfall.

