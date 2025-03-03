Four die, nine injured in KP rain-related incidents: PDMA

PESHAWAR: Four people died and nine injured in various incidents in recent spell of rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PDMA said in a report on Monday.

At least 14 houses were also damaged in the rainfall, PDMA said. The rain-related incidents took place in Haripur, Buttgram, Bajaur, Kohistan, Dir, Hangu, Khyber and Torghar districts of KP, according to the report.

Heavy rainfall with gusty winds lashed Buner, Malakand, Nowshera, Mohamand, Lakki Marwat and adjoining areas, intensifying frosty weather.

Snowfall continuing in Swat, Mansehra and various areas of Chitral district including the region adjacent to Lowari tunnel.

Police said that Karakoram Highway has been blocked after landsliding at two points in upper Kohistan.

A westerly wave has entered in northern parts of Baluchistan bringing rainfall and intensifying cold weather in Chaman and adjoining areas.

Qilla Abdullah, Gulistan, Jungle Pir Ali and Toba Achakzai has also received rainfall.