Four die, several injured in Nawabshah, Khairpur road accidents

NAWABSHAH/KHAIRPUR: In fog-related road mishaps four persons were died in Nawabshah and Khairpur districts, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A university bus and a van collided near Qazi Ahmed in Nawabshah district leaving three persons including a woman dead and scores of others injured, rescue sources said.

A bus of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University said to be involved in road crash in which scores of students have been injured, rescue sources said.

In another traffic mishap, also caused by fog-related visibility problem a coach upturned at Therhi Bypass in Khairpur district leaving a man dead and 25 others injured.

“Five injured have been in precarious condition,” according to rescuers. “The injured were shifted to hospital for medical attendance.”

“A Karachi bound passenger coach from Punjab overturned at the bypass,” rescue workers said.

The winter brings fog in the plains of Sindh and Punjab causing serious visibility issue for driving on highways resulting in several accidents and loss of lives.