Four gangs involved in street crimes arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: The local police claimed to have arrested four gangs allegedly involved in the incidents related to street crime in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central, Zeeshan Shafiq, confirm the arrest of four gangs allegedly involved in street criminal activities in the metropolis.

“A two member gang, Shahzaib and Shayan, targeted the elder women in the vicinity of Liaquatabad and surrounding areas was also arrested in an operation,” SSP central claimed.

Shafiq further added that the six suspects of the motorcycle theft gang were detained from New Karachi Industrial Area, the accused confessed to snatch and steal more than 210 motorcycles, while four more bike lifters were arrested by the Shahrah Noor police.

The accused deliver motorcycles near Hub Dam, meanwhile, the police recovered more than 17 motorcycle parts from the accused’s possession.

Zeeshan Shafiq stated that a gang of four street criminals was arrested from Liaquatabad and was recovered a total of 48 mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

The police officer revealed that the accused used to order weapons online worth Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The incidents of street crime in Karachi are increasing with each passing day. Not only this, but the robbers do not hesitate to take the lives of citizens who resist during the robbery. This year alone, the number of people killed by robbers has reached 62.

During an exclusive interview with ARY News, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, highlighted that during caretaker government the transitions involves replacing the IG with a new chief ‘contributed’ into the surge in street crime in Karachi.

“This change in leadership is a primary factor driving the escalation of street crime,” He said.

While answering a question, Ghulam Nabi Memon highlighted that the work is underway to establish “Safe City” in Karachi, as it is a separate authority.

He added that the Safe City has signed an agreement with NRTC according to which a total of 1300 cameras are being installed in the initial phase of the stage-wise project.