Four heat stroke cases confirmed at Jinnah Hospital

KARACHI: As many as four cases of heat stroke have been reported in Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In response to the extreme heatwave gripping Karachi, a 20-bed isolation ward has been established in the emergency department of Jinnah Hospital.

Medical officers have reported a rise in citizens affected by the severe heat, underscoring the need for immediate medical attention and precautions to prevent further cases.

A day earlier, the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PMDA) issued a heatwave alert for Punjab.

According to details, the PDMA has warned of a week-long heatstroke in the province of Punjab (May 21 to 27) and has advised people to avoid going out in the afternoon needlessly.

Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Multan can face severe heatwave, the PDMA alert said and directed the administration to set up heatwave counters at the hospitals.

The administration has been directed to ensure the availability of the medicines necessary for treating heatwave patients.

Different areas of Punjab are expected to have scorching temperatures up to 46 degrees centigrade in the coming week.

Parts of the country are facing scorching hot temperatures.