Four held over rail track theft in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Four suspects were caught by railways police while stealing rail tracks in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The suspects were caught red-handed by police during a raid when they removed rail tracks near Rawalpindi railway station that may cause a dangerous accident.

The railway police officials also recovered tools including keys, cutter and plass from their possession.

The arrested men included Hussain Shah, Muhammad Bilal, Azhar Iqbal and Naeem Ali. A case was lodged against the suspects over the complaint of SHO Muhammad Irzam at Rawalpindi railway police station and further investigation is underway

The Inspector General (IG) Railways Sardar Ali Khan said it is the railway police’s responsibility to secure the railway installations and strict action will be taken against those damaging the railway property.

Comments