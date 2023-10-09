Four ‘human smugglers’ arrested by FIA from Gujrat

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujrat chapter carried out several operations, resulting in the arrest of four suspects, including three human smugglers, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the arrested individuals, identified as Muhammad Azam, Saddam Hussain, and Liaqat Cheema, were allegedly involved in assisting citizens with illegal borders for several years.

The suspects reportedly lured citizens with false promises of guaranteed employment opportunities in foreign countries and collected significant money from the civilians.

The accused took Rs 6 million from one of the citizens, assuring him of facilitating counterfeit documents that would help his son and cousin to travel to Italy via Libya.

Meanwhile, in another operation, the FIA officials successfully arrested a wanted individual Tahir Iqbal – who was engaged in an illegal currency exchange.

The FIA officials successfully apprehended the suspects and recovered numerous receipts, registers, and mobile phones from the possession of the arrested individuals.